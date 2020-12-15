‘India Tradition of Knowledge and Research Personified’: Prime Minister Modi Mourns Death of Aerospace Scientist Roddam Narasimha

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences on the death of aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha on Tuesday. Professor Narasimha was an exceptional scientist, passionate about harnessing the power of science and innovation for India’s progress, Prime Minister Modi said.

“Shri Roddam Narasimha embodied the best of India’s tradition of knowledge and research. He was an outstanding scientist, passionate about harnessing the power of science and innovation for the advancement of India. Sorrowful for his disappearance. Condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti, ”PM tweeted.

Padma Vibhushan’s awardee died in a private Bengaluru hospital at the age of 87. He was admitted after suffering a brain hemorrhage and was transferred to the intensive care unit.

“When they took him to our hospital, he was in a very critical stage. He was bleeding into his brain, ”Dr. Furtado, a neurosurgeon and senior consultant at the city’s Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, told the PTI news agency.

Born on July 20, 1933, Professor Narasimha made his mark in the field of aerospace. He taught Aerospace Engineering at the IISc from 1962 to 1999. He also served as director of the National Aerospace Laboratories from 1984 to 1993.

Narasimha was the first student of Sathish Dhawan. He has also contributed to some of India’s leading science programs, including the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

The central government awarded him Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civil award, in 2013. He also received the Bhatnagar Prize and the 2008 Trieste Science Prize.

