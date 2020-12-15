india-records-its-lowest-number-of-covid-cases-in-a-single-day

Opinion

India reported its lowest number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in a single day on Monday, with the country registering 22,022 new cases.

With the increase, the total number of people infected with this highly contagious viral disease has reached 9,906,592 in the country.

With 352 deaths on Monday, the total number of deaths due to the viral illness reported in a single day was also the lowest on record so far. The total number of Covid-19 patients who have succumbed to the viral illness has reached 143,764.

The first death from Covid-19 in India was reported on March 12, in South India.

During the past week, India also recorded one of the lowest daily cases and deaths due to Covid-19 per million inhabitants, according to government data.

Around 158 cases per million inhabitants have been reported in the country since last week; much lower than many other countries in the western hemisphere. The new cases reported per million inhabitants in the world during the last week have been 553.

The number of active cases, which is the actual disease burden that a country is seeing, stood at 352,586 on Monday and the share of active cases in total positive cases has dropped further to 3.57%, which is the lowest in 149 days. The total of active cases was 358,692 on July 18 of this year.

“Daily recoveries that exceed new cases have guaranteed a total net reduction in the number of active cases. There has been a net decrease of 3,960 cases in the total number of active cases in the last 24 hours, ”said the Union Ministry of Health in a statement issued on Monday.

Daily recoveries have exceeded new cases for the past 17 days. The total number of recovered cases is close to 9.4 million, which translates into a recovery rate of 94.98%. The gap between recovered cases and active cases continues to grow and currently stands at 9,035,573, government data shows.

“It is observed that 75.58% of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states / UT. Kerala reported the maximum number of recoveries from a single day with 5,258 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,083 new recoveries. West Bengal recorded a further 2,994 daily recoveries, ”the Health Ministry statement also said.

In addition, 75.82% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states and Union Territories. Kerala reported the daily high of new cases amounting to 4,698 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,717 new cases, while West Bengal reported 2,580 new cases.