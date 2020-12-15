Incarcerated person from the district beaten by Naxal, those who gave anti-national speeches, seen at the farmers’ protest: Gadkari

Opinion

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that during the farmers’ protest photographs of people “giving anti-national speeches in Delhi” were seen.

Some elements are trying to deceive farmers by taking advantage of their protest, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways told the ANI news agency, adding that the government is ready to start a dialogue on the apprehensions of farmers about the three laws. agricultural laws enacted in September.

“There is the Gadchiroli district near Nagpur, Naxalite district (affected). In that, a person was arrested and did not even get bail from the court. He is in jail. He has no direct or indirect relationship with the farmers but his photo was seen at the protest. I couldn’t understand it, ”said the minister.

When asked about comments about the participation of Naxal and Maoist urban elements in the farmers’ protest, Gadkari said that those comments were not made for all farmers.

“People who gave anti-national speeches in Delhi, who have no relation to the country and the farmers, who have nothing to do directly or indirectly with the farmers’ demands, have seen their photos. Please tell me how you came to this. There are some elements trying to fool farmers by taking advantage of the turmoil. I feel like it’s wrong, ”he said.

Farmers have protested against the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act 2020 and the Essential Products Act ( Amendment) of 2020 from November 26. They want the government to repeal the laws, as they say the reforms would make them vulnerable to exploitation by large corporations, erode their bargaining power and stop the purchase of basic products by the government at guaranteed prices.

(with contributions from ANI)