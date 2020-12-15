India Top Headlines

In flux, Congress is likely to hold elections for party chief in April | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress is considering holding its organizational elections for party chairman in April, a process that insiders hope will resolve the flux that has rocked the opposition player since his annihilation in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Congress, however, has yet to decide whether to hold the elections for the main working committee. The main decision-making platform was reconstituted in August as part of an AICC reform, but dissidents – the G 23 who wrote to Sonia Gandhi calling for a “full-time” leader – have made a strong pitch for elections to the CAQ.

Sources said the leadership is considering various options on organizational elections. But more importantly, Rahul Gandhi has not yet indicated to the party leaders whether he will run for the presidency, a position he resigned after the defeat of the Lok Sabha, after which Sonia Gandhi became interim president.

Among the possibilities is that if Rahul Gandhi is still reluctant, then Sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be the next likely, a close aide said.

As a high-ranking leader outside of the Gandhi family can always throw a hat in the ring, it can result in challengers emerging in internal elections. This, some in the party believe, could be counterproductive. “The only viable option for Congress to start stabilizing and then wait for some kind of rebuilding is for a member of the Gandhi family to take over,” said an AICC official and a close assistant to Rahul.

Presidential elections are most likely to be held after the next round of elections in key states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam. Congress is the main actor in Assam challenging the ruling BJP while in opposition alliance with DMK in Dravidian state. It may join the left in West Bengal, where the ruling TMC and a resurgent BJP are likely to be the main contenders.

Although those in the know argue that the possible option of holding internal elections after the next assembly races is due to the pandemic situation and also to the organizational focus on state elections, the measure may also be politically prudent as the prospects of Congress in elections are uncertain. The recent defeat in Bihar sparked renewed internal rumors. In such a situation, a new president will be able to avoid a backlash.

Meanwhile, the central electoral authority headed by Madhusudan Mistry is finalizing the nitty-gritty of internal polls.

