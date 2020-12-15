India Top Headlines

How Farmers Have Divided For And Against The Government Over Farm Laws | India News

NEW DELHI: As the Narendra Modi government faces protests against the new farm laws for the third week in a row, farmers are polarizing into two groups: those in favor and those against the new farm laws.

While 32 farmers ‘unions from different states have been camping at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points in Delhi to demand the repeal of the agricultural laws enacted in September, at least 10 farmers’ unions have met with Union ministers to extend your support for the same laws.

Some of the political parties have also moved between the two camps: for and against the government. While parties like Congress, NCP, SAD, and AAP have taken an anti-government stance, others like Deve Gowda’s JD (S) have extended their support for the BJP-led NDA government on the issue.

The government was encouraged when the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) of farmer leader Sharad Joshi endorsed the center on farm laws. The AIKCC delegation met with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday.

However, AIKCC’s support came with a caveat: AIKCC representatives told Tomar that the farm laws would be made “optional for states to accept or reject” as a compromise to resolve the ongoing deadlock.

The memorandum presented by AIKCC to Tomar included points such as allowing genetically modified (GM) technology in the agricultural sector to make it competitive globally and eliminating the Essential Products Act (ECA), one of the three laws that the government modified through a amendment in September. .

AIKCC has its own position in the agricultural sector. It has a national presence with several affiliated farmers’ unions. It comprises more than 7,000 NGOs in the agricultural sector and has a strong presence in various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Punjab and Haryana.

In addition to AIKCC, the farmers’ unions of Uttarakhand and Haryana have also endorsed the three agricultural laws.

In addition, a delegation of MPs and MLA from Haryana BJP met with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday and supported the three new agricultural laws.

The Union Minister of State for Water Resources, Ratanlal Kataria, MEPs from Lok Sabha Dharamveer Singh and Nayab Singh Saini and Rajya Sabha MP DP Vats and some MLAs were present at the meeting. After the meeting, Rohtak BJP MP Arvind Sharma said that state MPs and the MLAs came to thank the central government for agreeing to amend certain provisions of the farm laws.

A delegation of BJP leaders from Chandigarh asked Rajnath Singh to deliberate on the issue. The delegation consisted of Punjab BJP Chief Ashwani Sharma and Union Minister Som Prakash, along with state party leaders, including Surjit Jyani and Harjeet Grewal. Punjab leaders are believed to have discussed the current agitation by farmers, mostly from Punjab, against agricultural laws and also briefed Singh on the situation of the land in the state.

Farmers protesting at Delhi’s border points have expressed fear that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them “at the mercy” of large corporations.

On the other hand, the government has argued that the new laws will provide farmers with better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Original source