Hindustan Times news updates: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to meet Foreign Minister S Jaishankar today and all the latest news

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will speak with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar today

Dominic Raab, the UK Foreign Secretary, will hold talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. read more

Karnataka Legislative Council session today, a bill against the slaughter of cows is likely to be introduced

The Karnataka Legislative Council will hold its one-day session on Tuesday, where the controversial bill against the slaughter of cows is expected to be introduced. read more

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundations for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a one-day visit to Kutch in Gujarat on Tuesday during which he will lay the cornerstones of various projects. read more

New UK law set to fine social media companies up to £ 18 million for illegal content

Fines of up to £ 18 million or 10% of tech companies’ annual global turnover will be imposed on tech companies that fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under new laws and block access to services non-compliant in the UK. read more

Viswanathan Anand chess academy to nurture India’s next great champion

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand officially announced on Monday the launch of his chess academy in collaboration with WestBridge Capital. read more

The wind met the ice and created magic – the image of an icy fence can leave you stunned

Various images of nature possess the ability to completely hypnotize one. One of those particular images shared on the ‘curiously satisfying’ subreddit has caught the eye of netizens and may surprise you too. read more

AIIMS Delhi nurses go on indefinite strike, Dr. Guleria appeals against it

AIIMS Delhi nurses went on an indefinite strike on Monday. The nurses union sent a list of 23 demands to the AIIMS authorities. The staff demanded the restructuring of salaries according to the sixth pay commission. Watch