Hindustan Times News Updates: 29,000 Cold Chain Points, 41,000 Freezers Between Government Storage Plans for Covid-19 Vaccine and All Latest News

29,000 cold chain points, 41,000 freezers among government storage plans for Covid-19 vaccine

The Union Ministry of Health announced the Center's plans for cold storage chains on Tuesday as it prepares for a large-scale vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across the country.

‘Ready to welcome the city of cinema in the state’: Interior Minister of Madhya Pradesh

MP Interior Minister Narottam Mishra said the state government is ready to welcome Film City into the state, a move that will not only employ people but also give them the opportunity to showcase their talents.

Gold smuggling case: ED summons Kerala CM secy for fourth time

The Compliance Directorate has summoned Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's additional private secretary, CM Raveendran, for questioning on Thursday in connection with the gold smuggling case.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & co. participate in a ‘fun exercise’ before the pink ball test

The stage is set for an exciting test cricket fight when the Indian team led by Virat Kohli take on Australia in Adelaide in the pink ball test. It will be the first Test of the series and the only one in which Skipper Kohli will participate.

Shilpa Shinde Says She Is Not Following Bigg Boss 14, Warns Twitter Impersonators Of Legal Action

Television actress Shilpa Shinde, who won Bigg Boss 11, said she is not following the current season of the reality show. He appears to be reacting to recent tweets about Rahul Vaidya's re-entry into Bigg Boss 14 that many attributed to him.

The response in India has been encouraging so far: Triller Senior Vice President Abbos Roohparvar

Triller launched in 2015, but gained traction only earlier this year. Triller downloads increased and it even became the number one app on the Apple App Store in 50 countries.

Draped to perfection – Kangana Ranaut asks fans how she looks in yellow in Rs 1.25 lakh sari, wonders where Diljit Dosanjh is

Kangana Ranaut might be going through a storm, but she will be doing it in style. The Thalaivi and Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor, who has always been in the news recently for one controversy or another, lets nothing get in the way of his spirit and is always doing business undeterred.

NASA shares an image of the snow-capped Himalayan mountains from space. It also captures the bright lights of the city of Delhi.

In her famous song titled Tennis Court, singer Lorde sang the poetic lyrics, "I will see the veins of my city as they do in space." If you are a Delhite, then this statement may be the most appropriate description for what the image, shared on NASA's official Instagram account, shows.

China Factor in India’s Next Budget: Link Legal’s Santosh Pai Explains

Santosh Pai, partner at Link Legal, explained how India's tension with China could affect the Union's 2021 budget. He said that until 2019, the Modi government was in favor of expanding economic cooperation with Beijing, but the political stance was reversed in 2020, following Chinese aggression along the Royal Line of Control (LAC) in Ladakh.