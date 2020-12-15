Government Says Covid-19 Cases, Deaths Decrease in India; warns against any laxity – india news

Opinion

Covid-19 cases and deaths are declining in India, which is very reassuring, the Center said on Tuesday, but cautioned against any laxity saying that an overwhelming proportion of the country’s population is still “very, very susceptible” to the virus. and that the situation may unexpectedly get worse.

While there is a continuous increasing trend in Covid-19 cases and deaths globally, particularly in America and Europe, and the situation in the world is becoming worrisome, in contrast, the scene in India is satisfactory as the cases and Deaths are declining, NITI Aayog (health) member Dr. VK Paul said at a press conference here.

“Mortality is decreasing and is well below 400 per day. The cases have been reduced to almost 22,000. This is the type of number that we all experience in July. That is very comforting. As a nation, we seem to be doing very well now.

“We are saving lives. But remember, this cannot be taken for granted. An overwhelming proportion of our population is still very very susceptible to the virus. And the situation can get worse unexpectedly, ”Paul said, warning against any laxity.

He further said that what is reassuring is that people say that the R0 has dropped from one, which means that the pandemic is reducing. “So we should be happy about that, but cautiously happy,” he said.

Noting that Delhi has made progress, he said: “We congratulate the Delhi government as well as all other governments who have done so well in contributing to such significant control (in cases) in recent times.” Paul, however, expressed concern about the Covid-19 situation in some states such as Uttarakhand, Nagaland, and Himachal Pradesh and stated that all efforts to control the spread are being done in collaboration with these governments. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that more than 15.55 million tests for the detection of coronavirus infection have been carried out in the country so far, and the cumulative positivity rate has dropped to 6, 37, while the average daily rate of positivity during the past week was 3.00%.

India’s case mortality rate (CFR) is also among the lowest in the world. Currently, India’s CFR is 1.45%, while globally it is 2.26%, Bhushan said. Speaking about preparing for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, Bhushan said that guidelines for the estimation of electrical and non-electrical cold chain equipment and their strengthening have been issued to states. Guidelines for cold chain management have been published at the last cold chain points and session sites.

At least 29,000 cold chain points, 240 cold rooms, 70 cold rooms, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 freezers and 300 solar refrigerators will be used for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

States have been asked to identify at least one post-immunization adverse event management center (AEFI) in each block.

“Adverse events after vaccination are critical. Even during universal immunization programs, which have been in place for decades, some adverse effects are observed in children and pregnant women after vaccination. “So, we cannot deny the possibility of an adverse event when the Covid-19 vaccination begins. In countries where inoculation has already started, especially the UK, adverse events occurred on the first day. Therefore, it is essential that states and union territories prepare for this as well, ”Bhushan said.

Detailed instructions on infection prevention and control practices during vaccination and the management of post-vaccination serious, serious and minor adverse events (AEFI) have been issued to states.