False charge of ‘Love Jihad’, administrator behind miscarriage: UP woman

A 22-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, who was sent to a foster home and her husband arrested under a new law against forced conversions by marriage, alleged Tuesday that her mother filed false charges against the interfaith couple, adding that she married. . a Muslim and converted to Islam by his free will.

The woman, Muskan Jahan or Pinki, also alleged that medical negligence in the foster home was responsible for the miscarriage of her three-month-old fetus, a charge denied by the state administration. “I am happy with my marriage and I have broken all my relationships with my parents, who reside in Moradabad,” he told the media.

Her comments came a day after she was released from the foster home and moved back to her in-laws’ home in the town of Kaanth in the Moradabad district. On Monday, she told a magistrate that she was older, 22 years old, and that she married Mohammad Rashid without any pressure. She demanded the immediate release of her husband, Rashid, and her older brother, Mohammad Saleem.

Jahan was the first woman to be arrested under the UP 2020 Illegal Conversion of Religion Ordinance, which prohibits religious conversions by marriage, coercion or seduction. She had converted to Islam after marrying Rashid, 28. She was transferred to a government shelter after Rashid was hired on December 6.

Speaking on Tuesday, Jahan accused shelter staff of mistreating her and treating her only when her health worsened. “They ignored my complaint of stomach pain for three days and took me to the hospital only when my health deteriorated,” Muskan said.

In addition, she claimed that the injections and medications administered to her in the hospital were going to terminate her pregnancy. This accusation was refuted by Kaanth Police Station Inspector Ajay Gautam, who described the accusations as “hearsay” and “false news”.

Jahan and Rashid fell in love and were married in Dehradun on July 24 at a madrasah. Rashid belongs to the Kaanth city of the Moradabad district and went to the local court on December 6 to register his marriage. But some local Hindu activists landed on the court and took the couple to the Kaanth police station.

At the time, Gautam said the woman’s mother had accused Rashid of tempting Jahan by posing as a Hindu, Sonu, and concealing his religious identity. Later, Rashid was booked under section 3 of the new law and Jahan was sent to a shelter.

But Jahan said she knew her husband was Muslim and blamed Hindu activists, saying they started the problem on December 6. The activists took them to the police station and also took their mother there, he alleged.