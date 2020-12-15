Deploy central forces in Bengal, ask BJP to EC

Opinion

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has requested the Election Commission of India to deploy central police forces and implement the model code of conduct in West Bengal as soon as possible to prevent large-scale political violence during the campaign leading up to the crucial 2021 assembly elections.

A delegation from the BJP from West Bengal, meeting with Chief Elections Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arorain New Delhi on Monday, he also cited discrepancies in the draft voter list and claimed that the names of dead voters have not been removed.

“The BJP requests your intervention to ensure the early deployment of the CPF, otherwise the ruling Trinamool Congress, with the active support of the West Bengal Police, will make the campaign very difficult, resulting in widespread violence,” he stated. a letter sent to the CEC.

Accusing the West Bengal Police of being partisan, the BJP alleged that although the convoy of its national president JP Nadda was attacked in full public light during his visit to Diamond Harbor in the South 24 Parganas district on Thursday for the late, the police did not act.

“Political assassinations have occurred since the Lok Sabha elections and several BJP workers have been assassinated to date. They have increased in recent months. State police invariably divert them as personal enmity and family enmity and no action is taken. All of this makes normal political activities very challenging. ”

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) dismissed the accusations.

“The deployment of central forces before the elections is a routine exercise. Half of the central forces have already been deployed as bodyguards for the BJP leaders. It seems as if an entire army is moving with them. What new core force do you want? People have seen central forces in previous elections. They will vote for TMC, ”said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

Some of the central leaders, as well as the main state leaders of the BJP, including the chairman of the West Bengal Unity Party, Dilip Ghosh, are protected by security personnel provided by various central police forces. These people are armed with automatic weapons. The BJP’s national secretary general, Kailash Vijayvargiya, received a bulletproof van from the Center on Monday, days after the convoy of the party’s national chairman, JP Nadda, was attacked.

The BJP has also asked the voting panel not to use members of the West Bengal State Government Employees Federation.for voting taskssince they have supposedly pledged their support to the prime minister and her party.