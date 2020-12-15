India Top Headlines

DDC polls have changed the perspective of J&K regional parties: Apni Party chief | India News

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Chairman Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari said on Monday that the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections in the state have changed the political outlook of regional parties as they prefer promise development to people instead of making false promises. that their votes would lead to the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Addressing his first public rally in Srinagar after his party’s launch, Altaf Bukhari told the meeting that people’s participation in DDC polls has changed the Kashmir narrative and it is now clear that the elections and the political issue Kashmir are two different aspects.

When asked if he had the BJP for the Kashmir mess, Bukhari blamed not only the mad Congress of the BJP, North Carolina, the PDP and others as well.

“Our group is like a nine month old baby. A baby has been delivered in the form of Apni Party and will now grow up. We are not claiming that we will win the most seats in the DDC polls, but we will surely make our mark and make our presence felt, ”he said.

When asked if PAGD is a challenge for him, Bukhari said: “There is no challenge for us from the alliance.”

In the delimitation commission, he said that the exercise is underway and the Apni Party participates in it. “We will ensure that no injustice is done to any region or district. If any discrimination is found, I will raise my voice, ”Bukhari said.

