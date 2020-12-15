India Top Headlines

Covid-19 can be a mild illness or one with complications: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of deadly fungal infections in recovering coronavirus patients leading to vision loss, the Center said Tuesday that Covid-19 can be a mild illness without any symptoms or a severe one with complications such as These that have not happened before.

ENT surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) had reported that they had seen 13 cases of “mucormycosis caused by Covid-19” in the past 15 days.

This alarming affliction, while rare, is not new. What’s new is that Covid-19 triggers mucormycosis, they said Monday.

Black fungus or mucormycosis has long been a cause of illness and death in transplant patients, ICUs, and immunocompromised individuals. However, it is the rapid rise in the number of unsuspected recovering Covid-19 patients that is causing great concern, the HRMS said in a statement Monday.

“In the past 15 days, ENT surgeons have seen 13 cases of mucormycosis triggered by Covid-19 in more than 50 percent of patients, with loss of sight and removal of the nose and jaw required,” he said.

When asked to comment on the development, NITI Aayog (Health) member VK Paul said at a press conference here: “Yes, we are aware (of this). This is a fungal disease. In diabetics particularly, Even before Covid-19, this has been there. It is quite a devastating disease. There is a deep infection. The cure for this is not easy.

“As there is a widespread systemic spread in Covid-19, there is a depression in the functioning of the organs, so as we get more information on Covid-19, some things have come to the fore … This is a new one. information that has come to the fore. We have to be careful, “he said.

“While Covid-19 can be a mild illness in itself, it can be without any symptoms or even be a serious illness with serious complications like this that have not occurred before,” the official added.

The SGRH authorities had said that mortality is currently seen in the range of 50 percent (five patients), with certain deaths when the brain is affected.

Doctors had to do these resections in about 10 patients during the last fortnight, and “about 50 percent lost their sight permanently.” Five of these patients required intensive care due to associated complications. There have also been five deaths so far in this subgroup, they said.

According to Manish Munjal, senior otolaryngologist surgeon, at the hospital, “The frequency with which we are witnessing the appearance of mucormycosis triggered by Covid-19 with high morbidity and mortality has never been seen before and is shocking and alarming.”

Varun Rai, consultant otolaryngologist surgeon at SGRH, said: “Early clinical suspicion of symptoms such as a blocked nose, swelling in the eye or cheeks, and dry black crusts on the nose should prompt immediate biopsy at OPD and initiation of antifungal therapy as soon as possible “.

Times of India