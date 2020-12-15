Congress opposes ‘extravagant’ Goa Liberation Day celebrations

Opinion

On Tuesday, Congress boycotted a meeting called by Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to plan celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of the Liberation of Goa, and said the opposition party is against “extravagance” .

The BJP government in the state has already announced several programs from December 19, 2020 to December 19, 2021 to commemorate the Liberation Day Diamond Jubilee and requested 100 million rupees from the Center.

“I boycotted the meeting respecting the sentiments of the freedom fighters and Goa. I will not be part of any decision promoting extravagance at Goa Liberation Day celebrations, “Opposition Leader and Congressional Leader Digambar Kamat told reporters.

He demanded that the prime minister cancel the tender for an event management agency and involve freedom fighters’ associations, local artists and other groups in the celebrations.

Earlier, the president of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), Vijai Sardesai, had announced that his party will not be part of the celebrations at a time when the state is reeling from the financial crisis.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated in commemoration of the Indian armed forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.