BJP seeks to pit Hindus against Sikhs in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Opinion

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP over the farmers’ protest against the three central farm laws, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday called the saffron festival a “real tukde tukde gang” and accused it of putting Hindus against Sikhs in Punjab.

Stating that “the BJP first turned the Hindus against the Muslims,” ​​Badal said the party has “become the most powerful dividing force”, with the aim of “playing its evil game again in Punjab.”

Asking his longtime ally to avoid the “arrogant attitude” about farm laws and accept what farmers want, Badal warned the BJP against any attempt to turn Hindus against Sikhs.

He said that if you speak in favor of the central government, you are called “Desh Bhakt” and if you speak against, you are branded a “tukde tukde gang”.

“BJP is the real #TukdeTukdeGang in the country. He has shattered national unity, blatantly inciting Hindus against Muslims and now desperately turning peace-loving Punjabi Hindus against their Sikh brethren, especially farmers. They are pushing the patriotic Punjab into communal flames, ”Badal alleged in a tweet.

The SAD had resigned from the National Democratic Alliance over the issue of agricultural laws. SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also resigned as Union minister.

Later, in a statement, Badal alleged that the BJP has been “dividing the country into pieces by pitting one community against another.”

“He is so desperate for power that he has no scruples in taking the communal polarization route and setting the country on communal flames,” he alleged.

“The BJP first turned the Hindus against the Muslims. Now, he is determined to repeat the same evil game and reenact the same tragedy in Punjab as well, ”he claimed.

“Conspiring to turn our peace-loving Hindu brothers in Punjab against their Sikh brothers with whom they have shared strong blood ties for centuries. The BJP wants to replace those blood ties with bloodshed, ”he further alleged.

He warned the BJP against any attempt to incite the “brothers” against each other.

The SAD chief accused the Saffron party of resorting to “dangerous conspiracies to sabotage the hard-won atmosphere of peace and communal harmony just for the realization of small political goals.”

“The BJP leadership must realize that its party today has become the most powerful dividing force. He has been resorting to dividing the country and its people by spreading hatred in the name of religion, “he alleged.

Shiromani chief Akali Dal asked the BJP-run Center to avoid his “arrogant attitude”.

“Those who wrote the (agricultural) laws were never involved in agricultural activities. The central government acts in accordance with what its officials say, “he added.

Referring to the ongoing farmer agitation over the three farm laws, Badal said: “The entire country, except the BJP, gratefully acknowledges the debt we owe to our patriotic farmers and soldiers.” “The BJP is causing people to deny that debt. He only believes in emotionally exploiting the sacrifices of farmers, but is still so ungrateful to them that he paints them as anti-nationals.

“Today he is against the farmers. Nobody knows what the BJP will say even about the soldiers tomorrow if it suits them. The peasants are hurt and angry against the BJP ”, he alleged.

Badal said it is shocking and incredible that a party that claims to be proud of India’s heritage is determined to “destroy” the foundations of that very heritage.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been protesting near various Delhi border points, including Singhu and Tikri, for more than 15 days, demanding that the Center repeal three new agricultural laws.