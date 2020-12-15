AYUSH Qualified Physicians May Prescribe Immunity Boosters for Covid: SC Patients | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court held on Tuesday that AYUSH qualified physicians can prescribe government-approved tablets or mixtures as immunity boosters for Covid-19 patients per instructions in the March 6 Ministry order.

However, a bank headed by Judge Ashok Bhushan said these doctors cannot prescribe or advertise them as a cure for Covid-19.

The high court order was approved in an appeal filed against the Kerala High Court’s Aug. 21 decision that AYUSH doctors will not prescribe tablets or mixtures as cures for Covid-19, but only as immunity boosters.

The Kerala High Court order asked the state government to use alternative medicine only as immunity booster. He had ordained that alternative medicine such as homeopathy, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and naturopathy be used to enhance immunity and resist disease.

The Superior Court order had prohibited AYUSH physicians from advertising or prescribing drugs as a cure for Covid-19, except those specifically mentioned in the Center’s notice on March 6, 2020.

Dr. AKB Sadbhavana Mission School of Homeo Pharmacy filed an appeal in the high court against the order of the Kerala High Court.