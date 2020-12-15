India Top Headlines

Ambani says it will provide technological tools for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign | India News

NEW DELHI: As India prepares to roll out one of the largest vaccine programs, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said on Tuesday that his group is working with authorities to provide technological tools and backbone for mass inoculation against Covid-19.

Ambani’s telecommunications company Jio launched four years ago, offering free voice calls and very cheap data. Today, Jio is the largest telecommunications operator in India with more than 400 million users, each connected to the Internet.

At a Facebook event, Ambani said the government’s digital push kept the country going even during the pandemic and is now helping roll out one of the largest vaccination programs.

Good internet and digital access allowed people to work from home and helped businesses run without interruption.

“I sometimes wonder if the pandemic had hit India only four or five years earlier, we would not have been in as good shape as we are today, with all the connectivity that we have,” he said.

Ambani, who runs retail and telecom oil conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, said credit for this must go to the prime minister’s vision of digital India, where he motivated the entire industry to roll out broadband in the five years of his career. First period.

This digital push helped transfer cash to Rs 20 crore bank accounts needed during the pandemic, he said. “And now we are ready and practically on par with the world, to implement one of the largest vaccine programs in the first half of 2021.”

Technology has also helped provide health services.

“We are working very closely with all authorities to ensure that we provide the technological tools and the backbone for a uniform vaccination in the coming quarters using technology,” he said.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also discussed the use of mobile technology for mass inoculation against Covid-19.

The Modi government, shortly after coming to power in 2014, launched Jan Dhan or Simple Bank Accounts for the Poor, expanded the Aadhaar biometric identity program and planted them with mobile phones.

This helped the government transfer subsidies and other benefits directly to the accounts of identified beneficiaries without theft or loss.

This successful trinity can be replicated to ensure the reach of the vaccine to the most deserving people.

Three leading developers of coronavirus vaccines, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc and Bharat Biotech, have applied for an emergency use authorization in India.

While Pfizer India applied to the drug regulator for permission to import its experimental mRNA vaccine for sale and distribution without the requirement for local clinical trials, Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca’s vaccine partner in India, applied for the use authorization of emergency using data from Phase III trials that were conducted locally, as well as in Brazil and the UK.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has sought the go-ahead for Covaxin, which is being developed indigenously in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

The apps mean a massive vaccination effort could be underway shortly in a nation that has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

Referring to Covid-19, Ambani said that it is not in India’s DNA to be deterred by a crisis, and that the nation not only faced the pandemic with enormous resistance and resolve, but also made it an opportunity for a new one. increase.

While the government gave free rations and cash to those in need, the companies did their part. Reliance built a hospital dedicated to Covid-19, increased testing in its life sciences division, and produced PPE. And the telecommunications networks of Jio and other service providers kept the country and the businesses running.

“We had never imagined that we would all work from home and network traffic grew by multiple percentages and none of us came out. But we (at Jio) were able to maintain 99% availability, so that Indians could work from home, shop from home, study from home and stay connected to the rest of the world, “he said.

He said that technology, with all the digitization steps India has taken, will democratize the creation of wealth and value for individuals and small businesses.

“In my opinion, more wealth creation means more jobs and more business,” he said, adding the partnership between JioMart, the Reliance group’s online delivery platform, and Facebook’s WhatsApp connects local kirana stores with consumers.

“And together with our platforms and the tools that we will provide to small businesses and individual consumers, I believe that it will lead India to a $ 5 trillion economy and make India much more equal, with more equitable wealth growth. at the base of the pyramid, “he said.

“I strongly believe that in the next two decades, India will become one of the top three economies in the world. But more importantly, it will become a world-class digital society.”

This will also be helped by the launch of high-speed 5G telecommunications services and a government that will connect all villages in the country with high-speed fixed broadband.

Times of India