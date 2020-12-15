Agricultural unions criticize the Center, say the government lacks sympathy

Opinion

Farmer groups camping on the borders of Delhi to protest against three laws passed by the Center to open agricultural trade accused the government of not sympathizing with their community and announced a day of mourning for the farmers who they said died during your campaign.

The 35 farmer groups said that villages across the country would observe a day of mourning on Sunday for the 20 farmers who died during the farmers’ upheaval that began on November 26.

“On average, a farmer has died every day since this upheaval began on November 26. We will pay tribute to all the farmers who have been martyred in this duration on December 20 in all the villages of the country, ”said Jagjit Singh Dallewala. Union president Bharatiya Kisan (Sidhupur) said. “When their names and photos reach the villages, more people will join us in our fight.”

On Tuesday, four farmers were killed in two separate traffic accidents in and around the Mohali and Patiala districts of Punjab. The deaths of these farmers dominated discussions on the Singhu border on Tuesday as farmers from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand joined the turmoil.

Farmer groups announced their plans one day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmer groups and opposition parties had tricked farmers into protesting laws that they themselves had sought in the past, but did not apply. implemented. In reaction, they claimed that the government lacked sympathy for the farming community.

Farmer leaders also attributed the government’s decision to cancel the winter session of Parliament to pressure they had put on the Center, saying it wanted to evade questions from the opposition.

“We elected the prime minister and gave him the power to speak, and yet he did not speak for us in the past 20 days,” said Yudhvir Singh Sehrawat, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan (Tikait) Union.

When asked if farmers would try to enter Delhi, Dallewala said: “Only time will tell.” Dallewala also said that farmers would only have a dialogue with the government if it talked about repealing the laws rather than proposing amendments.

The massive farmer protest was sparked by three laws passed by the government in September that allow agribusinesses to trade with minimal regulation, allow traders to store large quantities of food products for economies of scale, and establish new contract farming rules. . Farmers say the new rules favor large corporations with which they will lose business and gradually end the minimum price system set by the state. The protesters decided to suspend negotiations on December 8 after a meeting with Interior Minister Amit Shah, citing a deadlock. Farmers, mainly from the northern states of India, have concentrated on the entry points to the national capital.

The leader of the Bharatiya Kisaan Union, Rishipal Ambavata, also said that farmers would also block the border between Delhi and Chilla on Saturday, two days after its reopening. The farmers’ gathering at the UP Gate border remained peaceful throughout Tuesday. At the Chilla border (Delhi-Noida link road) in the afternoon, about 100 farmers arrived from Noida in cars and tried to march towards Delhi via the causeway that they had cleared on Friday night.

The security forces blocked the road with iron barricades and reinforced their presence, causing a traffic jam. However, a high-ranking police officer had a quick discussion with the farmers and convinced them not to block the traffic. After almost 10 minutes, the barricades were removed and traffic was restored. The protesters parked their vehicles and sat on a part of the road, which has been barricaded and dedicated to protesting farmers.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has prevented farmers from heading to Delhi. Many farmer representatives have been kept under house arrest. We will not tolerate this. If the government continues to harass farmers, we will have no choice but to intensify our agitation at Lucknow and locally in Uttar Pradesh. If necessary, we can re-block the entire Delhi-Meerut highway, ”said Rajveer Singh Jadhon, chairman of the UP unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.