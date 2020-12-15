A fight breaks out in the Upper House of K’taka

Opinion

A special one-day meeting of the Karnataka legislative council, requested by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to remove the speaker of the chamber that belongs to Congress, was marked by uproar and squabbles between rival legislators, forcing a its postponement sine die, leaving the state on the brink of a potential constitutional crisis.

Members of the BJP and Congress pushed and shoved each other over the ruling party’s attempt to overthrow council chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty via a vote of no confidence as chaos descended on the House.

When the House met on Tuesday morning, Vice President SL Dharame Gowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) took the seat of President. Members of Congress from the Legislative Council (MLC) tried to oust him. When President Shetty tried to take the seat, the BJP MLC objected, saying that he cannot preside over a vote of no confidence against himself.

Members of Congress led by the party leader on the council, SR Patil, said the motion of no confidence had already been rejected by the president’s secretariat due to procedural lapses and that no one except Shetty could chair the chamber. The MLC Narayanaswamy Congress was seen pushing Dharame Gowda out of the president’s seat and occupying it.

Finance Minister R Ashoka accused Congress of assaulting not only BJP council members, but also bailiffs, as well as guard and courtroom personnel. Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa also criticized Congress.

Even after learning that they do not have the trust of the house, it is regrettable that Congress and Shetty have behaved in this way. After receiving a vote of no confidence, how can the person who has been notified preside over it? Yediyurappa asked.

Members of Congress defended the measure. Patil said: “The motion of no confidence was rejected by the president. They were trying to govern through the vice president against the rules of the House and the Constitution. “

The BJP had delivered a notice of censure against Shetty, but on December 10 the chairman of the council suspended the session sine die, saying that he did not meet the minimum notice period of 14 days. The BJP approached Governor Vajjubhai Vala to reconvene. the council for a day so he can remove the president.

The BJP also wanted to pass the controversial 2020 Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Livestock bill, which also needed to be considered.