West Bengal government gives green light to daily direct flights Kolkata-Delhi | India News

KOLKATA: The Bengal government gave its go-ahead on Monday for the resumption of daily direct flight services between Kolkata and Delhi, an official statement said.

“Daily direct flights are allowed in the Kolkata-Delhi sector with immediate effect,” said a statement issued by the state’s Department of Information and Culture.

Currently, Kolkata-New Delhi flights are available three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, airport officials said.

The state government had imposed a ban on direct flights from six meters with a high prevalence of Covid-19 in July, including New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

The restrictions were subsequently relaxed and the government allowed flights to arrive from these cities three times a week.

