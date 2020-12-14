We are not terrorists, but we fight for our rights, say protesting farmers

Opinion

Farmers who were on a one-day hunger strike on the Singhu border as part of their protest against the Center’s agricultural laws broke their fast on Monday night and said they are not Aatankwadi (terrorists) but Hakwadi (fighting for the rights).

“It was a day-long hunger strike against the accusation made by the central government that we are terrorists. Through this fast we want to say that we are not Aatankwadi but Hakwadi, ”said Kuldeep Singh, a member of Punjab Kisan Union.

“Our message to the central government is that due to their policies the ‘annadatas’ had to observe quickly today. The government should repeal the three agricultural laws. “Said Manjeet Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) state, Doaba

Up to 40 farmer leaders from the United Farmers Front observed a hunger strike Monday at various border points near Delhi against the farm laws recently enacted by the Center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The farmers’ protest has entered on the 18th. Since November 26, hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi.

Meanwhile, 10 organizations from various states including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana associated with the All India Kisan Coordination Committee met with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday to extend your support for three agricultural laws enacted by the government. in September. (AND ME)