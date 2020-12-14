UP police on alert for farmers’ protest

Opinion

Uttar Pradesh state police issued an alert about another protest called by farmers’ unions on Monday, police officials said.

The police headquarters issued instructions to all district police chiefs to make the necessary arrangements to avoid any public order problems.

Police Commissioner (Lucknow) DK Thakur held an evening meeting with police officers to issue directives on arrangements to ensure peace during farmers’ protests.

A senior police official said Monday’s protests could be more widespread after farmers failed to make their mark on two previous occasions on Saturday and December 8 (call from Bharat Bandh).

The Bharat Bandh, called by various farmers’ unions against three central farm laws, got a mixed response on UP on Tuesday, even as police detained some 1,300 people to avoid the law and trouble.

Markets and offices largely remained open, while workers from the Samajwadi Party, Congress, the RLD, and left-wing parties and some other unions held protests in various districts and even stopped a train in Prayagraj.