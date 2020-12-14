India Top Headlines

Unprovoked aggression, a reminder of how the world is changing: Rajnath on the situation in LAC | India News

NEW DELHI: Generations to come will be proud of what our forces have accomplished this year, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

He was referring to the courage of the military deployed in LAC to defend the Indian territory and face the aggression of the Chinese forces.

“There is a large accumulation of Armed Forces in LAC in Ladakh. In these trying times, our forces have shown exemplary courage and remarkable strength. They fought the PLA with the utmost courage and forced them back,” Singh said, addressing 93rd annual general meeting of the FICCI.

Indian and Chinese forces participated in a bloody skirmish in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley last June, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. China did not confirm the casualties on its side, but various sources have put the figure at about 35.

Commenting on the perceived disparity between the Indian and Chinese armies, Rajnath Singh said “Whenever there is a situation in LAC, the most obvious result is a comparison between the military strength of India and China.”

“The unprovoked aggression on our Himalayan borders is a reminder of how the world is changing, how existing agreements are being challenged, how power is being asserted not only in the Himalayas but throughout the Indo-Pacific,” he added.

Commenting on Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, Rajnath said: “We have been victims of cross-border terrorism, but we have fought the scourge alone, even when there was no one to support us, but then they understood that we were right that Pakistan was the source. terrorism “.

The defense minister also brought up the issue of farmer agitation and reforms in the agricultural sector in his FICCI speech. He said the government is always ready for talks.

“This is not about taking retrograde action against our agricultural sector. Recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of Indian farmers in mind,” Rajnath said, referring to the recently enacted laws. He said the Center is willing to allay the misgivings of farmers, whose interests are one of the government’s top priorities.

