UK Foreign Secretary Will Arrive In India Today For Four-Day Visit | India News

NEW DELHI: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is scheduled to arrive in India on Monday for a four-day visit during which he will hold talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional issues and international ones of mutual interest, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. matters, he said Monday.

He will also hold official meetings with the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, and the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal. The ministry said that Raab’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership in the trade, defense, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-Covid and post-Brexit context.

“Dominic Raab will pay an official visit to India from December 14 to 17. Raab will hold talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on December 15, 2020, on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern,” said the ministry. in a sentence.

As part of the visit, Raab will travel to Bangalore, where he will meet with Karnataka’s Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on December 17.

India and the UK have enjoyed a strategic partnership since 2004 that has been characterized by regular high-level exchanges and increasing cooperation in various areas, the statement said.

