Today begins the visit of the UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, to India; bilateral cooperation in focus – india news

Opinion

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will visit India on December 14-17 to boost ties with India, especially in trade and security, in the context of the UK’s troubled exit from the European Union (EU).

Raab will hold talks with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, in New Delhi on December 15 on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern. He will meet with the Minister of the Environment, Prakash Javadekar, and the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal.

As part of the visit, Raab will travel to Bangalore, where he will meet with Karnataka’s Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on December 17.

India and the UK have had a strategic partnership since 2004 that has been characterized by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in various areas, the Foreign Office said in announcing Raab’s visit on Monday.

Raab’s visit “will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership in the trade, defense, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-Covid and post-Brexit context,” the ministry said.

During their meeting, Raab and Jaishankar are expected to review efforts to forge a 10-year roadmap for the India-UK relationship and discuss a defense logistics deal.

Both countries have also been working closely on climate change, including the Indian-led Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

India is also understood to have invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the main guest at next year’s Republic Day celebrations.

The UK has stepped up its efforts to forge stronger trade ties with key countries amid trouble forging a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU. Britain and the EU are set to return to the negotiating table on Monday after agreeing to abandon a decisive deadline for such a trade pact.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Johnson said last week that they would decide whether a deal was possible by the end of December 13, but then agreed to “go the extra mile.”

Von der Leyen and Johnson did not set a new deadline, but Conservative Party MP Mark Harper suggested the talks could go straight to the wire, with less than three weeks until Britain leaves the European single market in late December.