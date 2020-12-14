India Top Headlines

The telemedicine service of the Ministry of Health eSanjeevani registers 1 million teleconsultations | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health’s national telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani surpassed one million teleconsultations on Monday.

ESanjeevani is being used by patients in more than 550 districts in India, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

More than 10 percent of eSanjeevani users are 60 years or older. About a quarter of all patients have used eSanjeevani more than once.

“This is a testament to the fact that the public has begun to prefer telemedicine to OPDs from visiting hospitals to consult a doctor,” the ministry said.

The deployment of eSanjeevani in India is reportedly the first digital transformation of its kind in the delivery of health services nationwide by a developing country.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, eSanjeevani not only sparked a major digital transformation in the provision of health services, but also boosted the digital health ecosystem in the country, according to the statement.

The eSanjeevani initiative of the Ministry of Health is serving two streams in 28 states and union territories.

The eSanjeevani AB-HWC allows doctor-to-doctor teleconsultations and is being used around 6,000 health and wellness centers that are being served by specialists and physicians in around 240 centers that have been established by states in district hospitals or medical colleges.

More than 20,000 paramedics, physicians and specialists have been trained to use eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centers (AB-HWC).

The second stream is eSanjeevani OPD or providing remote health services to patients in their homes. The eSanjeevani OPD enables non-contact, risk-free and secure consultations between a doctor and a patient. It received a great reception from both patients and doctors.

The 10 states with the highest number of inquiries through the eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD platforms are Tamil Nadu (319507), Uttar Pradesh (268889), Madhya Pradesh (70838), Gujarat (63601), Kerala (62797), Himachal Pradesh (49224) ), Andhra Pradesh. (39853), Karnataka (32693), Uttarakhand (31910) and Maharashtra (12635).

Around 8,000 physicians have been trained and incorporated into eSanjeevani OPD and on average around 1,500 physicians practice telemedicine daily in around 225 online OPDs, of which 190 are specialized OPD and around 30 are general OPD. Lately, eSanjeevani has seen around 14,000 patients across the country every day.

Considering the inherent potential and social impact of this emerging digital modality of health service delivery, states have designed innovative applications around eSanjeevani OPD.

In Kerala, eSanjeevani OPD is being used to provide health services to inmates at the Palakkad District Jail in Himachal Pradesh is also being implemented in nursing homes, according to the statement.

The rapid adoption of eSanjeevani’s OPD services across the country has enabled the launch of a wide range of specialty and super specialty OPDs, including alternative medical systems such as AYUSH and naturopathy. Kerala has already established OPD in eSanjeevani OPD to provide services from Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram – District Early Intervention Centers for its population.

State governments are complementing the efforts of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by establishing a robust digital health ecosystem comprising IT-savvy human and infrastructural resources to drive adoption of eSanjeevani, according to the statement.

Times of India