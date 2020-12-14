sri-lanka-navy-detains-47-indian-fishermen

Opinion

Up to 47 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday for allegedly fishing in Sri Lankan waters, officials here said.

Those detained by the Lankan navy came from Rameswaram and Puthukottai, although seven boats were also seized, they added.

The fishermen were picked up by the island nation’s navy while fishing near Neduntheevu, a senior Fisheries department official said.

While 27 fishermen came from Rameswaram, the others were from Puthukottai.

They are likely to appear in court in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, local fisheries authorities denied fishing permits to 23 Indian boats for allegedly damaging the nets of their Sri Lankan counterparts recently.

The Sri Lankan authorities had discussed the matter with Indian officials.