Several border points in Delhi remain closed to traffic as farmer agitation increases – delhi news

The Delhi Transit Police said on Monday that several border points in the national capital, such as Ghazipur, Singhu, Auchandi and others, have been closed to the movement of traffic due to agitation by farmers against the Center’s agricultural reforms, which have been going on for 19 days. intensified. Farmers are currently observing a one-day hunger strike that will last until 5 pm along with protests across the country.

“The Ghazipur border is closed to traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to protests from farmers. People are advised to take alternative routes to reach Delhi through the Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders, ”the Delhi Traffic Police informed travelers via their Twitter account.

He also suggested opting for alternative routes through the school toll tax borders of Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu due to the closure of the Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh border points and urged travelers to avoid using the outer ring road, GTK road and NH-44.

On Sunday, protesting farmers had blocked the Jaipur-Delhi highway in Rewari with the Haryana police putting up barricades and diverting traffic coming from Delhi via Kasola Chowk and restricting the entry of vehicles going towards Jaipur. However, the road was partially opened after 2pm.

Traffic alert The borders of Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh are closed. Please take alternate routes across the toll tax borders of Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu schools.

Traffic has been diverted from the Mukarba and GTK highway.

Please avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road, NH-44. – Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 14, 2020

Since November 26, farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, have taken to the streets and arrived in the national capital seeking repeal of the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement. ) of 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act of 2020. These reforms were introduced during the Monsoon session of Parliament in September.

Up to five rounds of talks have been held between the leaders of the farmers’ groups and the Union ministers, but they have not reached a logical conclusion. Amid ongoing protests, the peasant leader has also threatened to block trains in the coming days if the Center does not repeal these three reforms.

Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who has been the representative of the Center’s side, has reiterated the fact that the laws have been enacted for the benefit of farmers, adding that the government is always open to dialogue. Tomar on Sunday accused opposition parties of propaganda against the laws, adding that these laws may cause difficulties for some in the short term, but will be beneficial for farmers in the long term.

“When reforms are undertaken, they will benefit farmers in the long term. But in the short term, some may face difficulties. We know that we cannot make any profit without difficulties, ”he said while addressing a delegation of more than 100 farmers from Uttarakhand who came to support the reforms.

