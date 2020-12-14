India Top Headlines

SC postpones tomorrow’s case related to proper treatment of Covid-19 patients | India News

NEW DELHI: On Monday, the Supreme Court adjourned to tomorrow a case related to the proper treatment of Covid-19 patients in hospitals and the dignified handling of bodies.

Attorney General Tushar Mehta told the court that the Center has submitted an affidavit and the Gujarat government has also submitted a report on fires in state hospitals. A bank headed by Judge Ashok Bhushan postponed the matter as it did not receive an affidavit from the Center on its record.

Mehta said the central government submitted a response on December 11 and the Gujarat government submitted its report on December 12.

“We have received the report of the Gujarat fire audits, but the report by center is not in our record,” the bank said.

The high court had last week sought a response from the Center and the states on issues ranging from adherence to Covid-19 guidelines on the use of face masks and social distancing rules. He had also requested their answers on fire safety measures in hospitals after the fire incidents at hospitals dedicated to Covid-19.

Recently, it also became aware of the incident of the fire at a designated Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot, in which several patients had died, raising the problem of the lack of adequate fire safety measures in hospitals across the country. country.

The Center and the state governments were asked to submit detailed affidavits regarding the steps taken by them regarding their order of December 3, in which the court, while taking into account that the guidelines regarding the use of masks and The maintenance of social distancing is not being followed in almost all states, he asked for your suggestions in this regard.

It had also requested an investigative report from the Gujrat government on the Rajkot incident and asked all other states to also submit reports on fire incidents. The bank was hearing a suo motu case related to the handling of the Covid-19 crisis and the mishandling of bodies.

