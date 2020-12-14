Republic TRPs high from month one, used for income: cops | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: A forensic audit on the accounts of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd showed that the TRPs (TV Rating Points) and the audience of its Hindi channel, Republic Bharat, were high from the first month of its launch in 2016, said the police investigating TRP tampering scam.

TRP’s increase resulted in ARG Outlier Media (the company that owns Republic TV and Republic Bharat) having the upper hand to negotiate higher revenues. It also “valued its stake at a high premium by projecting high earnings for future years,” according to the report.

CCPS (Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock) with a face value of Rs 10 each were valued at a premium of Rs 12,990 in 2016 prior to the launch of the channel, Rs 32,813 in November 2018 and Rs 36,560 in December 2019, officials citing said The report.

CCPS are allocated to investors and converted to ordinary shares after a predetermined date based on the performance of the company. ARG was pleased to artificially increase the value of its shares and collect investments and route some of these funds to buy its own shares through its parent company at a 300% higher value.

Police said they will add this forensic audit report soon when filing the supplemental charge sheet. The crime branch is investigating the role of Republic TV, Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema, News Nation, Mahamovies and the Wow channel to inflate audience figures, which media buying houses consider before placing ads.

The channels are accused of paying money to households to continue broadcasting their programs. Police on Monday recorded statements from four cable operators from Sangli, Nashik and Kolhapur. In the 1,400-page charge sheet filed last month, police had said that the channel’s head of distribution, Ghanshyam Singh, in collusion with cable operators and multi-system operators, managed to run Republic TV on dual frequencies on violation of the standards of the Television Regulatory Authority of India.

