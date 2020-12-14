‘Ready to rest’: Kamal Nath; BJP calls it a retirement track

Opinion

Former Prime Minister and Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Congressional Committee, Kamal Nath, said on Monday that he “had no ambition or greed for any position” and was willing to stay home.

Addressing party workers in the town of Sausar in his home district of Chhindwara, Nath said: “I am ready to get some rest… I have no ambitions or greed for any position. I have already accomplished a lot. I have succeeded to some extent, perhaps others have. I’m ready to stay home. ”

BJP leaders described Nath’s statement as an indication that he was planning to withdraw from active politics after losing the recent by-election. Congressional leaders, however, described it as a “blanket statement.”

Reacting to his predecessor’s comments, Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “I am not forcing anyone to withdraw from politics. It is an internal matter of Congress. ”

“…His [Nath’s] The government fell and lost the by-elections in 19 electoral assembly seats out of 28 due to its wrong policies, in November this year. Now, he had no choice but to withdraw from politics, ”said BJP state spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal.

The MLA Congress and former Minister PC Sharma, on the other hand, said: “It was a blanket statement from Kamal Nath. He asked the residents of his constituency if they wanted to see him again or not, as a good politician would.

Nath later said that he was saying he would withdraw if Chhindwara residents so desired.

Its congressional government lost a majority in the assembly in March this year when 22 MLA resigned. Three more MLAs resigned in July and another resigned in October. Afterwards, they all joined the BJP.

The by-elections were held in 28 seats and the BJP won 19 of the seats to obtain a majority in the state assembly with 126 seats against Congress’s 96 in the 230-member assembly. Congress won only nine seats in the by-elections.