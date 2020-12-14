Punjab CM calls Kejriwal ‘cheeky liar’, criticizes him for exploiting farmers’ uproar

Opinion

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attacked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for exploiting the current farmer agitation to promote the punjab Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) petty electoral agenda with “blatant lies and blatant propaganda false ”.

By cornering Kejriwal, the Punjab prime minister went on to call the head of the AAP a “blatant liar.”

“In stark contrast to the Kejriwal government in Delhi, which had thrived on Ambani’s crumbs and had been promoting its energy reforms under the Reliance-run BSES as its greatest achievement, the Punjab government had not signed any agreements with Adani Power. not even aware of the private actors bidding for the purchase of energy in the state, “said Captain Amarinder in an official statement.

Responding to Kejriwal’s announcement that he will hold a one-day fast in support of farmers, the Prime Minister of Punjab joked: “In fact, the Kejriwal government who was blatantly notifying one of the ‘black agricultural laws’ on 23rd November , at the same time as farmers were preparing to march to Delhi to protest against these very agricultural laws. And now they are surrendering to the theater by announcing that they will be swiftly seated in support of the farmers’ hunger strike on Monday. “

Furthermore, he alleged that Kejriwal and his party are “busy playing politics” while farmers have been sitting outside the national capital for the past 17 days seeking justice.

“Aren’t you ashamed? At a time when our farmers face the winter cold on the roads outside their city, and many of them die fighting for their rights, all they can think of is how to make the most of the opportunity to advance their political interests. ” he said.

Noting that Punjab had been buying additional energy to support farmers during the planting season for years, Captain Amarinder said it was obvious that Kejriwal and his group “neither knew nor cared about what planting entails or the needs of the farmers. farmers”.

“From backstabbing farmers by enforcing one of the black farm laws, to trying to throw them into a corner of Delhi, Kejriwal had proven time and time again that he was not a friend of farmers,” he added.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding that the government repeal the recently enacted farm laws. However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers’ organizations, including the meeting called by the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, offering changes to the laws and written guarantees.