People of Goa showed faith in PM Modi’s development policy: BJP in landslide victory in zilla panchayat polls

Opinion

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday thanked the people of Goa for their landslide victory in the zilla panchayat elections in the coastal state. The party also congratulated its party workers in Goa on the victory. The BJP won 32 seats out of 49 seats, leaving independents with seven, Congress with four, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) with three, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with one. each.

“We thank the people of Goa for their resounding support for the development policy envisioned by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. We also congratulate all BJP Karyakarta in Goa for this landslide victory in Zilla Panchayat Polls, ”tweeted the BJP.

We thank the people of Goa for their resounding support for the development policy envisioned by PM Shri. arenarendramodi. We also congratulate all the BJP Karyakarta in Goa for this landslide victory in Zilla Panchayat Polls. pic.twitter.com/ewK7KUNNYG – BJP (@ BJP4India) December 14, 2020

BJP Chairman JP Nadda also welcomed the victory in the elections, saying the results showed the faith of farmers, workers, women and youth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the party’s policies in Goa.

“Congratulations to CM @DrPramodPSawant ji, State President @ShetSadanand ji & @ BJP4Goa unit for a remarkable victory in the Goa Zila Panchayat elections. This result shows the faith of farmers, workers, women and youth in the leadership of @narendramodi ji and the policies of the BJP government in the state, ”Nadda tweeted.

Voting for zilla panchayat took place on December 12 for 48 electoral districts with a total of 50 seats. The BJP easily took 49 seats, however the death of one candidate led to the reversal of the election in another constituency.

Read also | “Let’s shape glorious Goa,” Goa CM tweets as BJP sweeps zilla panchayat polls

The elections, which were to be held in March of this year, were postponed due to the closure of Covid-19 and finally took place on December 12, but suffered from low voter turnout due to fear of the pandemic and disillusionment among voters. .

According to election officials, there was a 56.82% voter turnout, as 450,000 of the 792,000 voters eligible to vote cast their ballot. This was more than 10% lower than the percentage of the vote in the previous zilla panchayat elections held five years ago, they added.

The BJP ran 43 candidates in 48 seats, Congress ran 38, while the AAP and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party had 17 candidates each in the fray. Seventy-nine people ran for independent candidates.