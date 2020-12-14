Pakistan’s state structure is “anti-people”, does not respond to the voices of the oppressed: Peot IA Rehman | India News

India Top Headlines

Pakistan's state structure is "anti-people", does not respond to the voices of the oppressed: Poet IA Rehman

SINDH: Pakistan’s constitutional state structure is “quite anti-popular” and does not respond to the voice of the country’s oppressed people, said Pakistani poet and human rights defender IA Rehman, while adding that enforced disappearance and the forced conversion of minority girls to Islam are a “matter of great concern”.

In a webinar organized by the Sindhi World Congress (WSC) on Saturday, Rehman said that the situation in the context of human rights is “far from satisfactory” in Pakistan, but that people have started to speak out against the government atrocities.

The webinar was also attended by several human rights defenders, including rights activist Baseer Naveed, VMP Sindh Forum coordinator Sorath Lohar, and activist Dilshad Bhutto.

“Unfortunately, the structure of the state is quite anti-people. It does not respond to the voice of the oppressed. Some of the chronic problems are enforced disappearances. People disappear and their bodies are found on the side of the road. It is a serious problem in Pakistan and the state have not responded, “he said.

“We can say that minorities are doing well, but the fact is that they are not. A forced conversion, the kidnapping of minority girls and conversion to Islam is taking place. The Department of Justice is not in a position to address the people’s problem. This is of grave concern to all human rights activists that we have not been able to control the forced conversion in Sindh, Baluchistan, “he added.

The Pakistani establishment has long been criticized for its practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions by international bodies and local human rights organizations who dare to speak out on the issue.

According to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, an entity established by the Pakistani government, since 2014 there have been around 5,000 cases of enforced disappearances of the Baloch people. Most of them, however, remain unsolved so far.

Independent local and international human rights organizations put the numbers much higher. Some 20,000 have reportedly been abducted in Baluchistan alone, of which more than 2,500 have turned up dead as bullet-riddled corpses, with signs of extreme torture.

Naveed said “impunity” is “very high in Sindh” as the Pakistani Army and Rangers have taken over the region because the government and administration cannot function.

“The army is ruling in Sindh and it is not allowing all law and order to be established here. The government and administration are useless as the region is taken over by the army and the rangers. Impunity is very high in Sindh.” , said.

Before being elected prime minister, Imran Khan had admitted in multiple television interviews the involvement of Pakistani intelligence agencies in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and vowed to resign if he could not end the practice, holding those involved responsible.

