India Top Headlines

Opening of the space sector will create high-tech jobs for technicians, says prime minister | India News

NEW DELHI: Clarifying his government’s intention to “unlock” the space sector for private entities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that “private investment in the sector will lead to the creation of high-tech jobs, providing a number of opportunities for talent pool at IIT / NIT and other technical institutions. ” He also said that he is “firmly convinced that, like Indian talent has been able to achieve worldwide fame in the information technology sector, It will also be able to do it in the space sector. ”

Speaking with industry leaders in the space sector during an interactive virtual session to obtain their feedback, Prime Minister Modi said that “through these reforms, the effort is not just to ensure that India becomes a competitive space market. , but also ensure the benefits of the program space to reach the poorest ”. He stressed that the reforms are not limited to guaranteeing the ease of doing business, but the necessary mechanisms have also been implemented to guarantee assistance to participants at each stage, including the provision of testing facilities and launch pads. of Isro. Noting companies’ plans to make rockets and satellites, the prime minister said this marks a major shift that will strengthen India’s private sector foray into the space sector.

The president of Isro and the secretary of the Department of Space (DoS), K Sivan, informed the prime minister about several proposals received from the industry to obtain the permission of the new nodal agency IN-SPACe. He said that more than 25 industries have already approached the DoS for their space activities.

Industry leaders who shared their views with the Prime Minister include Bharti Enterprises Director Sunil Bharti Mittal, Jayant Patil of L&T, Srinath Ravichandran of Agnikul Cosmos, Pawan Kumar Chandana of Skyroot Aerospace, Colonel HS Shankar of Alpha Design Technologies and Rakesh Verma from MapmyIndia, Awais Ahmed from PIXXEL India and Srimathy Kesan from Space Kidz India. They said that the opening of the space sector will help India to become a superpower in space technology and expressed interest in working as active participants in the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The prime minister assured the participants that “they will be co-passengers with Isro in the new era of space research and expressed his hope that the country will soon become the hub for manufacturing space assets.”

Reference page