One that causes panic in society through politics is the real ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’, says Kapil Sibal | India News

Rumita Patel
 |  Dec 14, 2020
NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Kapil Sibal said Monday that the real ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ is the one causing panic in society through politics, not farmers.
“Mr. Minister, who is the real Tukde Tukde Gang? The one who sees each citizen with two perspectives, the one who spreads hatred among society, the one who causes panic in society through politics, the one who praises God. Not our farmers, “Sibal tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding that the government repeal the recently enacted farm laws.
However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers’ organizations, including the meeting called by the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, offering changes to the laws and written guarantees.
Farmers protest against the recently enacted Trade and Trade in Agricultural Products (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020; Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Law, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.



