On the 19th, farmers observe the hunger strike: all you need to know

In a showdown with the government over three controversial farm laws, thousands of protesting farmers in and around Delhi observed a hunger strike, increasing pressure on the government to blink. Since November 26, hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi, demanding the repeal of laws that they say will reduce their profits and give corporations an advantage.

Up to 40 farmer leaders from the United Farmers Front observed a hunger strike Monday at various border points near Delhi against the farm laws recently enacted by the Center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Here are the developments of the 19th day of the protest:

Delhi government ministers and AAP MLA go on a ‘hunger strike’ in support of farmers’ protest

High-ranking ministers of the Delhi government and AAP MLAs, including Senior Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia, are on a “hunger strike” in support of farmers protesting against the Center’s farm laws. Ministers Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai and party leader Aatishi Marlena are also present at the organized strike at the party headquarters.

This comes after Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a one-day fast in support of the farmers’ protest on Sunday.

The government is ready to dialogue with farmers, says Rajnath Singh

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the government is willing to hold a dialogue with farmers, but claimed that recent reforms have been carried out in the best interests of farmers.

“This is not about taking retrograde action against our agricultural sector ever. Recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of Indian farmers in mind, ”said Rajnath Singh when addressing the annual convention of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (FICCI).

Farmer protests continue on the Delhi-Noida border in defiance of cold weather conditions

Even as the winter season began to intensify in the national capital, protesters continued their agitation against the three farm laws on the Chilla border on Monday.

In the morning, a thick layer of smog surrounded parts of the national capital, reducing visibility.

Despite facing such adverse weather conditions, the protesters seemed determined to protest against these agricultural laws.

Rajasthan farmers block the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Alwar

Farmers in Rajasthan protesting against the Center’s new agricultural laws continued to block the Delhi-Jaipur national highway at Shahjahanpur in Alwar district on Monday when police prevented them from marching towards Delhi.

With the police preventing them from moving towards the national capital along the state border with Haryana, farmers camping on the Jaisinghpur-Khera border in Shahjahanpur under the leadership of Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav and others went on strike. day-long hunger, seeking repeal of farm laws.

Farmers hold protests at the district headquarters in Punjab, Haryana

Farmers raised slogans outside the district commissioners’ offices and held protest marches in Punjab and Haryana on Monday, following a nationwide call by their unions against the new central laws.

Haryana police closed the Ambala-Patiala road after protesters gathered at the Shambhu border crossing with neighboring Punjab.

We are working with farmers to decide the next date for the talks: Minister of Agriculture Tomar

The government is engaging with agricultural leaders to decide the next date for the talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, as unions intensified their agitation against the Center’s three agricultural laws and observed a one-year fast. day on Monday.

“The reunion will definitely happen. We are committed to the farmers, ”Tomar told PTI.

The government is ready to discuss at any time. Farmer leaders have to “decide and convey” when they are ready for the next meeting, he added.

Farm laws are ‘anti-farmer’, will lead to immense inflation: Kejriwal

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the new agricultural laws will lead to immense inflation and favor only a few capitalists, as he called the laws “anti-farmer and anti-common man.” Volunteers at the party office to observe a one-day fast in support of protesting farmers, said the new farm laws “give license to inflate.”

More than 2,000 women from protesting farm families joined, arrangements are being made

More than 2,000 women from farm families protesting against the Center’s new farm laws on the Singhu border will join the ongoing unrest in the coming days as farmers are ready to further intensify their protest to press their demands. .

Peasant leaders said they are making arrangements to receive female members who come from various parts of Punjab: tents are being set up, a separate langar is being planned and additional temporary toilets are being arranged.

TN farmers protest, express solidarity with ryots day fast

Farmer groups protested in various parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday urging the central government to withdraw the new agricultural laws, while DMK and its allies announced a hunger strike here on December 18.

The protests were held in regions such as Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Karur and Tiruchirappalli in search of repeal of agricultural laws and in solidarity with Delhi farmers who observed a hunger strike today, said the chairman of the Coordination Committee of Associations of Farmers from Tamil Nadu, PR Pandian.

DMK and its allies, including left-wing parties, announced a hunger strike on December 18 here to express their solidarity with the farmers’ protest and their demand for repeal of the three laws.

Union Minister Gehlot calls on farmers to suspend protests

Calling the new farm laws “totally in favor of farmers,” Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday called on growers to cancel their protests and hold talks with the Center.

Speaking to reporters here, Gehlot said that people in general have appreciated the Center’s efforts in the agricultural sector.

“Only farmers in two or three states are attempting a reversal (of the three farm laws),” he said, referring to ongoing protests by farmers on the Delhi borders.

Farmers ‘apologize’ to people with ‘folded hands’ for roadblock, inconvenience

With some key roads blocked for several days due to their protest against the three new farm laws, a group of farmers on Monday apologized “hands folded” to people for the inconvenience they caused them, but said they were carrying out the demonstration “by compulsion”.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, who is leading the protests at Delhi border points, distributed Hindi-language flyers to travelers on the Jaipur-Delhi highway near the Haryana-Rajasthan borders, where hundreds of farmers have been camping for almost the last three weeks, to convey your apologies. , and they also reiterate their demand for the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

