Odisha: girl’s uncle arrested for killing her and hiding her body

Opinion

Hours after the body of a seven-year-old girl in Odisha’s Balasore district was found near a pond Monday morning, police said her 21-year-old uncle and sister-in-law had murdered the girl like her I had seen them. in a compromised position multiple times.

On Sunday night, the girl’s family had filed a police report for her disappearance. On Monday morning, local people found the girl’s body near a pond.

Police said they detained a 21-year-old man, the girl’s distant uncle, with whom she stayed for her studies.

Read also | Two brothers, nephew attacked with sharp weapons in Chandigarh, three booked

The girl had reportedly seen the man and his sister-in-law in a compromising situation several times. They used to bribe her with money. However, the duo feared that the girl might reveal their secret, so they devised a plan to get rid of her. On the morning of December 11, the man took his niece out of the house with a promise to make her a cricket bat out of dried coconut stem and then cut her throat in a desolate place. Then he buried the body near the pond. There is no evidence to suggest a sexual assault on the girl, ”said an officer.

The woman has been detained and would be arrested.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family demanded strict measures against the killers. “I want strict action against those who killed my son,” his mother said.