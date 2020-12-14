Now tribes threaten to agitate, set December 31 deadline for separate religion code

Opinion

At least three tribal organizations will unveil 200 Sarna Dharma Sagars (Raths) in the five eastern states (Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam) between December 20 and 31 to demand the government of Narendra Modi a separate religious code for followers of Sarna. .

Janata Dal United (JD-U) Jharkhand Chairman and Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA) Founding Chairman Salkhan Murmu also set a new deadline for December 31.

“ASA, Kendriya Sarna Samiti (KSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad (ABAVP) will be forced to carry out railways and traffic jams all over the country, especially in the five states mentioned above, again on January 31 if the central government fails agree on a separate religion code for Sarna Dharma in the 2021 Census before December 31, “Salkhan said in Jamshedpur on Monday.

He said the second phase of the movement for a separate Sarna religion code would begin with 200 Sarna Dharma Sagars (Raths) and public awareness campaigns in all of these five states from December 20 to December 31. ASA National Coordinator Sumitra Murmu, KSS Phurlchand Tirkey National President and ABAVP National President Satyanarayn Lakra will be present at the public meetings.

“Dharna and the demonstrations at the district headquarters in these five states on January 21 and the letter of demands will be presented to the president of India through the CDs and DMs. Public demonstrations will take place in Degagora (Nawadih block) in Bokaro district on December 17 and in Chandil in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on December 18, ”added Salkhan.

He stated that the rail-roko and road blockade held in five states on December 6 was a great success, stating that trains were blocked at 15 stations and 40 roads and highways in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Odisha.

“This movement has been going on for the past 16 years and we hope that the government of India will meet the legitimate demand of 15 million tribal people. JD (U), despite being a partner of the NDA alliance in the Center, has been lobbying the central government for this, but the state government has been playing with the galleries, “said Salkhan.