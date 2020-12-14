nighttime-and-early-morning-temperatures-will-drop-over-northwestern-india-in-the-next-three-days

Opinion

Minimum temperatures are likely to drop 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over northwestern India over the next 3 days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A low temperature drop of 2 to 4 degrees C is likely to occur in central and western India as well from Tuesday.

In northwestern India, the change in temperature is both climatological and caused by the passage of two western disturbances that have caused widespread snowfall in the western Himalayas.

On Monday until 6.10 am, Delhi recorded a low temperature of 8.4 degrees C compared to 11.1 degrees C on Sunday. High, or daytime temperatures have already fallen over Delhi and many other parts of the region. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 20.7 degrees C on Sunday, 3 degrees C below normal.

On Sunday, Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 20.2 degrees C, 3 degrees below normal; Rohtak registered 19.5 degrees C, 5.5 degrees below normal.

Most cities and towns in northwestern India recorded moderate to low-end air Monday morning. Delhi posted an Air Quality Index of 175 in the moderate category. The improvement is associated with northwesterly winds that have picked up speed and were blowing at 10 to 12 km / h since Sunday.

Dense to very dense fog is also likely in isolated foci over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, northwestern Rajasthan today and over Uttar Pradesh for the next five days. Moderate to heavy fog is likely over parts of Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. .

Influenced by the strengthening eastern wave, isolated to scattered showers / showers over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and adjacent subdivisions with possibility of heavy rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday and Thursday, IMD said in your newsletter.