National Energy Conservation Day Today – What’s the Day About?

Opinion

The Office of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union’s power ministry celebrates December 14 annually as National Energy Conservation Day to show India’s contribution to energy conservation and the steps taken to become a energy efficient nation.

BEE takes the occasion to raise awareness of the masses about energy efficiency and the need to go green. The office asked everyone to be energy conscious and advocate for energy conservation by being mindful of our surroundings.

BEE is an agency established in March 2002 that operates under the jurisdiction of the Government of India after the formulation of the Energy Conservation Act in India in 2001. BEE forms policies related to energy conservation and works to raise public awareness generally on the same topic. The Energy Conservation Act of 2001 came into effect to monitor and measure energy efficiency in the public and private sectors at all levels.

Many ministers and organizations took to social media to mark the occasion to raise awareness about energy efficiency and conservation in the era where climate change is as real as Covid-19. Netizens also joined the trend and widely shared the sustainability message.

“On National Energy Conservation Day, we pledge to embrace energy conservation in our daily lives,” tweeted India’s Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

“On this #NationalEnergyConservationDay, let’s all commit to using energy wisely in everyday life, ensuring zero waste, and spreading awareness about the importance of energy conservation for a healthy environment and sustainable future,” said Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha.

On Energy Conservation Day, we pledge to raise awareness about climate change and global warming and to make efforts to save energy resources and switch to sustainable means. pic.twitter.com/vgSwSwz8st – Congress (@INCIndia) December 14, 2020

Last year, BEE had also organized national energy conservation awards at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to recognize and reward organizations and industrial units for achieving energy conservation and utilization goals.

The awards recognized organizations from 56 subcategories in industrial sectors and institutions such as thermal power plants, office and BPO buildings, hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, zonal railways, workshops and railway stations, municipalities, designated state agencies and manufacturers of appliances with the label BEE star / equipment and electricity distribution companies.