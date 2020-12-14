Nadda in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chairman JP Nadda said Sunday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and has been in home isolation according to health guidelines.“After experiencing the initial symptoms of corona, I got tested and they came back positive. My health is fine and I have been following all the guidelines for home isolation on the advice of the doctors, ”Nadda said in a tweet.“I ask everyone who has contacted me in the last few days to isolate themselves and review themselves,” Nadda said.

The top leaders of the BJP wished Nadda a speedy recovery.

The BJP chief had returned from West Bengal, where he was on a two-day visit during which his cavalcade was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was injured in the attack. Nadda was in West Bengal as part of her 100-day tour across the country, which had recently started from Dehradun.