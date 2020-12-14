J&K: PDP leader’s personal security officer killed when two terrorists indiscriminately shoot

Opinion

The personal security officer of the leader of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), Jai Parvez Ahmad, died after two terrorists opened fire, police said on Monday. The security officer, Manzoor Ahmad, succumbed to the injuries he sustained while protecting Parvez Ahmad during the incident.

He took his last breath in Srinagar Bone and Joint Hospital. “The Jammu and Kashmir Police led by DGP Dilbag Singh salutes the martyr for sacrificing his life for the nation,” police said in a statement.

“Two strangers entered my house. My personal security officer was injured during the exchange of fire, ”said the PDP leader. “This is the third attempted attack against me,” he also alleged.

The area has now been cordoned off pending further details on the attack.