India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 27,071, active cases down further

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) count reached 9,884,100 on Monday after 27,071 new cases of the infection were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

The number of active cases was reduced to 3.52,586 and 93,88,159 patients have been cured or discharged.

The death count reached 1,43,355 after 336 new deaths were reported due to the infection, according to figures from the Health Ministry.

India’s infection count surpassed the 9.8 million mark on Sunday. But an important milestone was achieved when the country reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases during the past 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 94.93%.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3.62 percent of all cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

He also said that India reported one of the lowest cases per million people in the world (158) in the last seven days on Sunday; much lower than many other countries in the western hemisphere.

Meanwhile, the total number of people who have lost their lives to the viral infection in Delhi surpassed the 10,000 mark, making it the fourth state in the country to do so.

As of Sunday, the infection has killed a total of 10,014 people of the 607,454 infected so far, according to the government health bulletin.

However, the grim milestone comes as the outbreak in the city appears to be under control for the third time. Sunday’s new deaths were the lowest single-day reported in Delhi in 45 days, or since October 29, when 27 new deaths were reported.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), meanwhile, said on Monday that a total of 15,45,66,990 samples have been analyzed for Covid-19 as of December 13. Of these, 8,55,157 samples were analyzed on Sunday.