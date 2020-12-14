In photos: snowfall in northern India, subzero temperatures in parts of Jammu and Kashmir

Opinion

Parts of northern India experienced snowfall on Sunday, causing temperatures to drop below 0 degrees Celsius in Jammu and Kashmir.

Minimum temperatures are forecast to drop more than two to three degrees Celsius over northwestern India over the next three days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Half of the weather stations in the Kashmir Valley recorded subzero night temperatures, according to PTI. (Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

While the IMD has said that no significant changes in minimum temperatures are expected in central and western India over the next two days, it will drop by two to four degrees Celsius after two days.

Mercury in Srinagar stabilized at 0.1 degrees Celsius, according to IMD officials. (Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

The Gulmarg ski resort registered minus 7.6 degrees Celsius and was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, PTI reported. The Pahalgam resort in southern Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature in Kokernag settled at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials have forecast dry weather through December 20 with the possibility of a decrease in nighttime temperatures. (Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

The meteorological bureau also issued a medium hazard avalanche warning for the upper reaches of the Kupwara and Bandipora districts, the news agency reported.

Children play in the snow as Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir records temperatures as low as minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. (Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

A low-level avalanche alert was also issued for the upper parts of Poonch, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Anantnag, the Baramulla and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Kargil district of Ladakh, IMD officials said.

(With PTI inputs)