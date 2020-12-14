India Top Headlines

In Pandemic Year, NREGS Trends Show New Normal | India News

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 pandemic has disorganized MGNREGA’s established trends: the work generated in November has been reduced since October instead of increasing as in previous years. But it is still 5.2 million million people per day (mandays) higher than what was recorded in November last year.

The persondays generated in November this year (22.2 crore) are unexpectedly higher than the 16.9 crore in November last year. It is considered proof that MGNREGA continues to maintain rural employment and demand remains much higher than in previous years, despite the return of workers to the cities. Experts see it as the lingering impact of job losses due to the pandemic. The trend so far has been that labor demand and person-days generated increased in April-May and then eased in June with a sharp decline in July-October before recovering again in November.

In 2019-20, the person-days generated were 36.9 crore in May, followed by 32.1 crore in June, 19.4 crore in July, 15.3 crore in August, 14.7 crore in September and 13.8 crore in October before rising to 16.9 crore in November. However, 2020-21 has not followed the trend observed for a decade. Persondays rose to a record high of 64 crore in June and dropped to 26 crore in August. But the August-October period was a stable phase in which there was practically no decrease in demand as in previous years. Persondays increased from August to September by a paltry 34 lakh and decreased by 13 lakh in October.

The annual drop after June is due to the agricultural season that provides alternative employment to the rural population. But the fact that the job remained on a stable chart from August to October suggests that MGNREGA continued to witness demand, as the farms were unable to accommodate the large number of people seeking work in the field.

However, the surprise of the package is November, when the person-days generated stood at 22.2 million rupees compared to 26.2 million rupees in October; It is contrary to the past trend when November witnesses a resurgence in work done after the fall through October. The fall from October to November, rather than increasing as in the past, is seen by the Ministry of Rural Development as a reflection that migrant workers, whose return to villages boosted demand at the height of the pandemic, have returned. to cities.

However, NGOs working at MGNREGA say that between 85% and 90% of the Union’s budget has been spent in the first seven months and authorities are reluctant to approve the work, which has depressed the days of personal.

