‘I should be tilling fields but sitting in biting cold’: Kejriwal backs farmers protesting hunger strike

Opinion

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a one-day hunger strike to show solidarity with protesting farmers, said on Monday that those who should be working their fields are sitting cold as he accused the country’s prices will rise. 16 times. in the next four years. “Our farmers are in danger these days. Those who should be tilling their fields are sitting in the biting cold. But I am happy that the people of the country, including the army, lawyers, actors, doctors, are with them, ”Kejriwal said in the national capital. “We are also with the farmers,” said the head of the AAP.

Kejriwal also said that the new farm laws will force a 16-fold increase in prices in the next four years. “Not 16%, but 16 times. Twice in a year, four times in two years, eight times in 3 years, and 16 times in 4 years. In fact, that is allowed in the new law, ”Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Thousands of farmers have been involved in a high-intensity commotion since late November protesting the three recently passed farm laws, claiming they will reduce their profits in the market and give more power to corporations. In an attempt to resolve the confrontation, the government has engaged with the farmers in five rounds of talks, but without any resolution.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had urged the central government to roll back the three contentious farm laws, which have triggered the protests, which were passed by Parliament in September and demanded a new bill to ensure that minimum support prices (MSP) for farmers will be drawn up at the earliest.

“I ask all party supporters (AAP) and people across the country to observe the fast for one day tomorrow (Monday) in solidarity with the protesting farmers. I will also be observing a day of fasting … Let us support our farmers from our homes. I understand that it is not possible for many of us to be physically present at the (state) border points where protesting farmer groups have gathered, ”the prime minister said at a video press conference on Sunday.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, in their “Delhi Chalo” march, had demanded that the ruling dispensation agree to hear their objections to the passage of farm laws that, collectively, have paved the way for agribusinesses to freely trade agricultural products. without restrictions, they allow private traders to store large quantities of commodities for future sales and establish new rules for contract farming.