Hindustan Times news updates at 9pm: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh says farmers’ best interests are on mind, government is open to talks and latest news

Opinion

Here are the top news, analysis and views today at 9pm Learn all about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.

Farmers’ best interests in mind, open to talks: Rajnath Singh amid protests

As farmers’ leaders in various parts of the country participated in the one-day fast on Monday to protest against the new agricultural sector reforms, further increasing their agitation, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised agriculture as a “mother sector. “and also stressed that the government is always open to discussion and dialogue. read more

India’s retail inflation declines in November, still above the RBI benchmark 4%

India’s retail inflation declined slightly in November to 6.93% from a year earlier, after a six-year high of 7.61% in October, a reading that is still well above the limit. The Reserve Bank of India’s acceptable 4% (+/- 2) for the eighth consecutive month, data released Monday by the statistics ministry showed. read more

Global disruption from Google: disruptions similar to what the company faced in 2020

Google users around the world were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos, or access their documents online during an outage Monday. Tens of thousands of complaints arose when the vast majority of people – around 90% – were unable to log in, according to the DownDetector site that tracks website outages. read more

Best Smartphones Under ₹ 15,000 In India – Check Price, Specs Here

When looking for a smartphone, the ₹ 15,000 price range seems like a sweet spot between budget smartphones that cost up to ₹ 10,000 and mid-budget smartphones that cost between ₹ 20,000 and ₹ 35,000. The smartphones in this range not only look good, but also have powerful features that make them ideal for people looking for a powerful smartphone that is light on the pocket. read more

India vs Australia: ‘There is no greater chance,’ Shubman Gill ‘is looking forward to playing’ Tests Down Under

India will be playing a four-game test series against Australia starting December 17. The first test will be a day / night event in Adelaide and will be India’s first pink ball test away from home. It will be the only test in which captain virat Kohli will play, as the BCCI granted him paternity leave, and he, his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. read more

#GoogleDown trends when Google, Gmail and YouTube crash, memes flood the Internet

Do you remember the last time you wanted to know about a specific person or incident and looked it up in an encyclopedia? Or do you remember opening an Atlas to locate a place? Well that’s life before Google came into our lives. Look here

Protest against Pakistan in the United States; apologize for the 1971 Bangladesh genocide

A United States-based Bangladeshi organization held protests outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington demanding an apology for the 1971 genocide. Protesters had gathered with banners and posters and were heard raising anti-Pakistan slogans outside the premises of the the Embassy. On March 25, 1971, at midnight under the name Operation Searchlight, seen by many as the first step in the Bengali genocide, the Pakistani army killed some 100,000 Bengalis in a single night. Clock