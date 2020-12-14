HC relief for 3 reserved students in the Pocso case | India News
MUMBAI: The Mumbai High Court granted bail prior to the arrest of a 19-year-old engineering student charged with aggravated penetrative sexual assault of two minors and bail for three co-defendants, including two college students aged 20 and 19.
The accused and the complainant, the girls’ mother, live in the same building. The defendant claimed that the mother had belatedly filed a false FIR under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses Act (Pocso) in October for accusations dating back to March for a “grudge” she bore them for telling them to follow the Covid-19 safety rules formulated for tenants.
“Today, there are the same chances that the crime is true or not. This can only be established during the trial. However, if at this stage the applicants are not granted relief, they will suffer an irreparable loss, affecting their future and career, which cannot be compensated in any way, “said Judge Sarang Kotwal, considering the delay and” background ”In which the FIR was presented and the ages and student status of the accused.
The delay in filing the FIR took on significance because of a prior enmity between a defendant and the woman, the judge said in a joint order after hearing from attorney Sana Raees Khan in the pre-arrest bail statement, and Ashwini Sawant for the trio looking for bail. after arrest in separate petitions.
