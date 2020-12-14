Government should repeal agricultural laws and end farmers’ protest: Former State Ministry of Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh | India News
NEW DELHI: Congressman and former Minister of State for Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh said Monday that government it should repeal the three agricultural laws that farmers have been protesting on the Delhi borders.
Singh, who was Minister of State for Agriculture, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs in the first UPA government, said that farmers’ unions should be called into talks again and that the government should follow their opinion.
He said farmers have serious fears about the three laws and that “the protest was destined to happen.”
The Rajya Sabha MP said the country has witnessed farmer suicides due to the condition of the agricultural sector and there is “feeling of fear” among farmers due to the new laws.
“When the bills were passed, we repeatedly said don’t pass them, it will hurt the farmers, they will be agitated. That situation is being witnessed today,” Singh said.
He also expressed reservations about some comments about the farmers’ protest on the Delhi borders.
“It is a fight for the rights of farmers and the government must withdraw these laws,” he said.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection ) on Price Assurance and Agriculture. Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.
Singh, who was Minister of State for Agriculture, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs in the first UPA government, said that farmers’ unions should be called into talks again and that the government should follow their opinion.
He said farmers have serious fears about the three laws and that “the protest was destined to happen.”
The Rajya Sabha MP said the country has witnessed farmer suicides due to the condition of the agricultural sector and there is “feeling of fear” among farmers due to the new laws.
“When the bills were passed, we repeatedly said don’t pass them, it will hurt the farmers, they will be agitated. That situation is being witnessed today,” Singh said.
He also expressed reservations about some comments about the farmers’ protest on the Delhi borders.
“It is a fight for the rights of farmers and the government must withdraw these laws,” he said.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection ) on Price Assurance and Agriculture. Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.