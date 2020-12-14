Government issues guidelines for the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Center on Monday released detailed guidelines for India’s mass vaccination campaign that will begin once the lead candidates, some of whom are under regulatory review, are available for emergency use. In phase one of the vaccination campaign, the government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 million people, including front-line and healthcare workers, people over 50 and people under 50 with comorbidities.

Here is a snapshot of the planned Covid-19 inoculation campaign:

* Around 100 to 200 people will be vaccinated during each session per day.

* People will be monitored for 30 minutes after giving the injections for any adverse events.

* The vaccination team will consist of five members

* If the session site has adequate logistics and space available for the waiting room and observation room along with crowd management arrangements, one more vaccination officer can be added to create a session for 200 beneficiaries.

* The Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system, a digitized platform, will be used to track beneficiaries enlisted for vaccination and coronavirus vaccines in real time.

* Twelve photo IDs, including voter ID, Aadhaar card, driver’s license, passport, and pension document will be required for automatic registration on the Co-WIN website

* At the vaccination site, only pre-registered recipients will be vaccinated according to prioritization, and there will be no provision for on-site registrations.

* States have been asked to assign the vaccine from one manufacturer to a district to avoid mixing different vaccines in the field.

* Every measure will be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials, or ice packs to direct sunlight.

* Vaccines and diluents will be kept inside the vaccine holder with the lid closed until a recipient arrives at the center for vaccination.

* States have been directed to implement a comprehensive 360 ​​degree advocacy communication and social mobilization strategy to address the challenges surrounding the progress and benefits of vaccine launch

The government had recently said that it will deploy its vast electoral machinery to administer Rs 60 million doses of Covid vaccines in the first phase of the mass vaccination campaign. At the same time, the government is also preparing with 28,947 cold chain points with 85,643 teams across the country that are capable of storing the vaccines.

